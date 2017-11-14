Cam Newton threw four touchdown passes and the Carolina Panthers pounded the Miami Dolphins in a 45-21 victory on Monday at Bank of America Stadium.
The Panthers (7-3) scored 21 points in just more than eight minutes spanning both halves. That helped Carolina to a season-high point total against the NFL's lowest-scoring team.
Newton was 21 of 35 for 254 yards. He also rushed for 95 yards on five carries, including a 69-yard burst in the third quarter.
Carolina's 548 total yards marked a franchise record.
Panthers rookie running back Christian McCaffrey scored on a run and a reception and wide receiver Devin Funchess caught two touchdown passes, the last a 32-yarder from Newton with 8:20 remaining.
Running back Jonathan Stewart picked up a season-high 110 rushing yards on 17 attempts. Carolina racked up more than 200 rushing yards for the second game in a row, a first-time achievement for the franchise.
The Dolphins (4-5) lost their third game in a row.
Miami quarterback Jay Cutler completed 22 of 37 passes for 213 yards. He threw for two touchdowns, including a 9-yard strike to Jarvis Landry with 4:05 to play.