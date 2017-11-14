Cam Newton was the star as Carolina had too much class for Miami in the NFL.

Cam Newton threw four touchdown passes and the Carolina Panthers pounded the Miami Dolphins in a 45-21 victory on Monday at Bank of America Stadium.

The Panthers (7-3) scored 21 points in just more than eight minutes spanning both halves. That helped Carolina to a season-high point total against the NFL's lowest-scoring team.

Newton was 21 of 35 for 254 yards. He also rushed for 95 yards on five carries, including a 69-yard burst in the third quarter.

Carolina's 548 total yards marked a franchise record.

Panthers rookie running back Christian McCaffrey scored on a run and a reception and wide receiver Devin Funchess caught two touchdown passes, the last a 32-yarder from Newton with 8:20 remaining.

Running back Jonathan Stewart picked up a season-high 110 rushing yards on 17 attempts. Carolina racked up more than 200 rushing yards for the second game in a row, a first-time achievement for the franchise.

The Dolphins (4-5) lost their third game in a row.

Miami quarterback Jay Cutler completed 22 of 37 passes for 213 yards. He threw for two touchdowns, including a 9-yard strike to Jarvis Landry with 4:05 to play.