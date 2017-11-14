Rex Patrick is replacing former SA senator Nick Xenophon and be sworn in on Wednesday. (AAP)

South Australia's newest senator has called for a review of citizenship laws that are causing problems for the federal parliament.

Soon-to-be South Australian Senator Rex Patrick has called for the Australian constitution to revisited in the light of the citizenship crisis plaguing federal parliament.

Mr Patrick was approved on Tuesday to replace former senator Nick Xenophon and will be sworn in on Wednesday.

Born in New Zealand but raised in Australia, he recently renounced his New Zealand citizenship to ensure his eligibility.

"I was born in New Zealand in 1967 to two New Zealand-born parents who were born to four New Zealand grandparents," he said on Tuesday.

"And I have renounced by New Zealand citizenship prior to nomination."

Mr Patrick said he remained respectful of the constitution and the recent decisions of the High Court but hoped section 44 of the constitution, which found a number of MPs to be ineligible, would be revisited.

"In some sense, this hasn't been productive," he said.

"There are many, many good people who are serving in the parliament and have, only until recently, served in the parliament who are quintessential Australians, have a fantastic work ethic and are very, very smart.

"It seems a little odd to me that working back and looking at their heritage becomes a critical factor in whether or not they should sit in the parliament."