Shocking photos from the aftermath of the Iran-Iraq earthquake that has killed more than 400 people show the devastation of the 7.3 magnitude earthquake.
The quake rocked a border area 30 kilometres southwest of Halabja in Iraqi Kurdistan on Sunday, when many people would have been at home, the US Geological Survey said.
Local officials said the death toll of Iran's deadliest earthquake in more than a decade would rise as search and rescue teams reached remote areas to look for dozens of people trapped under rubble in the in the mountainous area.
More than 407 people have been confirmed dead and a further 6,700 injured in Iran's western province of Kermanshah. Authorities confirmed a further nine people were dead and 400 injured in Iraq's Red Crescent region.
Families and rescue operations are continuing to look for missing people throughout the debris as the death toll continues to rise.
Images from Kermanshah shows buildings without walls, the mangled remains of cars and families scattered across the town looking for missing people.
Earthquake survivors who had lost their relatives cry at Sarpol-e Zahab province of Kermanshah, Iran on November 13, 2017 following a 7.3 magnitude earthquake.
Survivors sit in front of buildings damaged by an earthquake, in Sarpol-e-Zahab, western Iran, Monday, Nov. 13, 2017.
KERMANSHAH, IRAN - NOVEMBER 13: People inspect the debris of buildings at Sarpol-e Zahab province of Kermanshah, Iran on November 13.
KERMANSHAH, IRAN - NOVEMBER 13: Earthquake survivors who had lost their relatives cry at Sarpol-e Zahab province of Kermanshah, Iran on November 13, 2017.
People inspect the debris of buildings and a destroyed vehicle at Sarpol-e Zahab province of Kermanshah, Iran on November 13, 2017.
Search and rescue operations continues at Sarpol-e Zahab province of Kermanshah, Iran on November 13, 2017 following a 7.3 magnitude earthquake.
A damaged vehicle is seen at Sarpol-e Zahab province of Kermanshah, Iran on November 13, 2017 following a 7.3 magnitude earthquake.
Rocks, rolled from the hills, are seen next to a damaged car on the road at Sarpol-e Zahab province of Kermanshah, Iran following a 7.3 magnitude earthquake.