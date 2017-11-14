NSW Police wish to speak to four men over a protest outside a Tony Abbott fundraiser. R: Abbott's sister Christine Forster. (AAP)

Sydney police have released photographs of four men they want to interview over a rowdy protest during which Tony Abbott's sister was targeted.

Detectives have released images of four people they want to speak with following a violent pro-refugee protest at a Liberal Party fundraising event in Sydney last week.

Former prime minister Tony Abbott's sister, Christine Forster, was caught up in the fracas and had her jacket ripped when hundreds of protesters descended on the event in Redfern to oppose the government's treatment of refugees and asylum seekers on Manus Island.

Police were "extremely concerned" about the level of violence at the scene, Assistant Commissioner Mark Walton said in a statement on Tuesday.

"As investigations continue we have identified several people who we believe can assist with inquiries," Mr Walton said, calling for the men in the images to contact Redfern police.

"We also hope that if members of the community recognise the people in these stills, they can provide that information to investigators."

Ms Forster was forced back from the entrance until police formed a ring around her and pushed their way through the crowd.

At least three people were arrested, however, both Mr Abbott and Immigration Minister Peter Dutton eluded the protesters on their way into the event.