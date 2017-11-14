Frank Pritchard and fellow teammate Ben Roberts have been named to take on Australia at the RLWC. (AAP)

Samoa captain Frank Pritchard and halfback Ben Roberts have been named to make their return for their Rugby League World Cup quarter-final against Australia on Friday.

The pair didn't play in Saturday's draw with Scotland however their experience will be a major boost against a Kangaroos side that has named their strongest line-up.

Australia coach Mal Meninga made six changes to the team that routed Lebanon on Saturday, with Michael Morgan edging Cameron Munster for the crucial five-eighth spot.

Josh McGuire returns to start in the second row, while Reagan Campbell-Gillard has won the vacant forwards spot on the bench.

Papua New Guinea have included five-eighth Asa Boas for their final-eight clash against England, taking over from two-try hero Lachlan Lam.

Meanwhile, Tonga have named Michael Jennings to take on Lebanon after their star centre missed the big win over New Zealand with a hamstring strain.

The Cedars only named a 20-man squad due to an injury crisis, with forward Chris Saab also listed despite being knocked out in last week's defeat to Australia.

Travis Robinson, Nick Kassis and Elias Sukker have been picked after missing out on the Kangaroos game.