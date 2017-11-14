The owner of Melbourne's Boutique nightclub has been found dead at his country property in Barmah. (AAP)

Nightclub identity Darren Thornburgh has been found dead at his country property in northern Victoria but police don't believe the circumstances are suspicious.

The death of nightclub owner Darren "Razzle Dazzle" Thornburgh is not being treated as suspicious by police.

The 53-year-old was found dead at a house at Barmah, near the NSW and Victorian border about 4.10pm on Monday.

The next day police confirmed the death of the entrepreneur, who was the owner of high-profile nightclub Boutique.

"I can tell you that we are not looking, at this stage, for any other person in relation to this death," Inspector Joy Arbuthnot told reporters in the regional town on Tuesday.

However, further inquiries will be made into the circumstances of the death, she added.

Mr Thornburgh's ex-wife, Denise Foster, wrote on Facebook about the death.

"Could all you disco idiots out there have some respect and integrity for his children," she posted on Tuesday.

The pair have two daughters.

Friends paid tribute on social media to the man known as "Razzle Dazzle".

"Tragic news last night an old friend from the mid 80's Darren 'Razzle Dazzle' Thornburgh was found dead in his country home," Peter Kalia wrote on social media.

"Darren was always a great bloke with me ... may you Rest In Peace my friend."

Readers seeking support and information about suicide prevention can contact Lifeline on 13 11 14.

Suicide Call Back Service 1300 659 467.

MensLine Australia 1300 78 99 78.

Multicultural Mental Health Australia www.mmha.org.au.

Local Aboriginal Medical Service details available from www.bettertoknow.org.au/AMS