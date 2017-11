Former Socceroo Brett Holman believes Brisbane Roar can still make something of this season despite a six-man winless run.

Brett Holman believes Brisbane Roar can still mount an A-League title challenge despite their winless start to the season.

Former Socceroo Holman came off the bench and scored in the 84th minute on Saturday night as the injury-hit Roar drew 1-1 against Melbourne Victory.

They remain without a win after the first six rounds but Holman is confident that will turn around soon, backing coach John Aloisi's methods.