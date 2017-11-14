Jamie Roberts, who has played more than 90 Tests, was a surprise omission from Wales' initial squad. (AAP)

Jamie Roberts and Scott Andrews have been called into the Wales squad for their remaining Tests against Georgia, New Zealand and South Africa.

Centre Jamie Roberts has been called into Wales' Test squad as injury cover.

Roberts, who has won 93 caps, missed out on a place in the original 36-man party announced by Wales head coach Warren Gatland last month.

But he has now reported for duty at Wales' training base, along with another call-up in prop Scott Andrews.

Wales are awaiting an update on star centre Jonathan Davies' fitness for the rest of their autumn campaign after he was injured during Saturday's 29-21 defeat against Australia.

Davies was helped from the Principality Stadium pitch after suffering a suspected ankle injury during the dying seconds.

Although Gatland looks set to make several changes for next Saturday's appointment with Georgia, 65 times-capped Davies is an integral part of his autumn plans. World champions New Zealand are Wales' opponents on November 25, and then South Africa seven days later.

Davies was British and Irish Lions' player of the series against New Zealand earlier this year.

"It doesn't look brilliant," Gatland said immediately after the game. "He has been strapped up, and he's on a crutch."

"Jamie Roberts and Scott Andrews have been called into the Wales squad as injury cover and arrived in camp this morning as the squad reconvened ahead of the game against Georgia on Saturday," in a statement issued on Monday, the Welsh Rugby Union said.

"Further injury update will be made in due course following medical assessments."

Roberts, 31, captained Wales in their summer Tests against Tonga and Samoa earlier this year, and was a surprise omission from Gatland's autumn squad.