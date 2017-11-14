Two-time world champion and Olympic medal-winning weightlifter Ruslan Albegov has become the latest Russian athlete suspended for doping.

The International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) said Monday that Albegov was provisionally suspended "in view of a potential anti-doping rule violation."

Albegov has been charged with violating an anti-doping rule referring to the "use or attempted use by an athlete of a prohibited substance or a prohibited method."

The super heavyweight is the only remaining Russian Olympic medallist from the 2012 London Games after the other five medal winners were later disqualified for doping.

The entire Russian weightlifting team was barred from the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro following several doping cases in previous years.

Russia will not be at the November 28-December 5 world championships in the United States. It is one of nine countries serving a separate one-year ban from all international competitions for violating doping rules at the 2008 and 2012 Games.