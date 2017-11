Peter Schwab's stint as head of the AFL umpiring department has lasted less than a year.

Former Hawthorn head coach Peter Schwab has been dumped as head of the AFL umpiring department after less than a year in the position.

New AFL general manager of football operations Steve Hocking announced on Tuesday that Schwab had finished up in his role.

"Whilst I have enjoyed my year being the national head of umpiring and I thank the AFL for the opportunity, I have come to realise my passion and skill set lie more with football than they do with umpiring," Schwab said in a statement.