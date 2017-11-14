Tasmanian senator Jacqui Lambie has foreshadowed her possible resignation from parliament. (AAP)

The Turnbull government has challenged Labor leader Bill Shorten to live by the same citizenship standard he has demanded of the government.

The Turnbull government is ramping up pressure on Labor leader Bill Shorten over the citizenship credentials of opposition MPs, while moving to calm concerns within coalition ranks.

"Bill Shorten has been playing a very dodgy game in this business from start to finish," Attorney-General George Brandis told Nine Network on Tuesday.

The onus was on the opposition leader to live by the same standard he has demanded of the government, he said.

A resolution passed in the Senate on Monday requires senators to make declarations about all relevant particulars of their citizenship in a special registry by December 1.

A similar motion is expected to be passed in the House of Representatives when it meets in a fortnight.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, speaking from Manila where he's attending the East Asia summit, acknowledged the government faced plenty of challenges.

Voter support for the coalition and dissatisfaction with his own performance has some coalition MPs questioning whether Mr Turnbull can revive the government's electoral fortunes.

"My job is keeping Australians safe, governing, delivering, ensuring our future prosperity, our economic security as well as our national security and when these big issues come up, resolving them, getting them sorted out," he said.

Mr Turnbull said the register plan would get all the facts on the table.

"Then the House (of Representatives) can consider them and then, if they wish, refer people to the High Court," he said.

The government is keen to refer at least two Labor MPs - Justine Keay (Tasmania) and Susan Lamb (Queensland) - who were still British citizens when nominations for the 2016 election closed.

Labor insists they are safe because they took all reasonable measures to renounce UK citizenship.

Meanwhile, one of parliament's most colourful figures could fall on her sword after becoming the latest senator to be ensnared in the citizenship fiasco.

Tasmanian senator Jacqui Lambie has foreshadowed her possible resignation on Tuesday as she awaits advice from British authorities over whether she is a UK citizen by descent through her Scottish-born father.

While Senator Lambie said last week she was confident there was no issue, she's now preparing to quit parliament.

"If I am a dual citizen I will resign. If it is black and white there is no need to take it to the High Court, as simple as that," Senator Lambie told The Mercury newspaper.