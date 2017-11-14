Australian health professional will be told to prepare for a potential anabolic steroid health crisis at an alcohol and drugs conference in Melbourne.

Alarming scientific evidence is beginning to link long-term anabolic steroid use to major health harms including heart attack and health professionals must be prepared for a potential new health crisis, warns a visiting US expert

Professor Harrison Pope at Harvard Medical School will present new US research on the toxic affects of anabolic-androgenic steroids (AAS) - increasingly used by bodybuilders and elite athletes - at the APSAD Alcohol and Drugs Conference in Melbourne on Tuesday.

"For more than 10 years now we have been worrying that we will soon start seeing the impact of long-term anabolic steroid use, and now it is beginning to happen, Prof Pope said.

"Users need to be aware, clinicians need to be aware and services need to prepare. In the US, a potential public health crisis is looming."

He said a US study published this year - the first large controlled study of its kind - showed three out of 86 of the steroid users recruited had already experienced a heart attack by age 45.

Another study has shown that many men experience protracted severe hypogonadism, where testosterone levels plummet and the testes shrink. This can result in a drop in libido and erectile dysfunction.

Prof Pope says there is also new evidence linking high levels of testosterone and other AAS to premature death of brain cells.