Sick leave among Victoria Police officers has skyrocketed in the past two years, with the upward trend attributed to increased mental stress.

Victoria Police's annual report recorded 72,775 shifts losses over the 2016-17 financial year, up from 54,831 and 38,662 over the previous two years.

"In part, the increase in shifts lost to WorkCover claims since 2014-15 is due to the higher number of mental health claims received over the same 24-month period," Victorian Police Deputy Commissioner Luke Cornelius said in a statement on Tuesday.