The administrator of the Ten Network says there's been no legal appeal to stop the transfer of Ten's shares to new owner CBS.

The transfer of the Ten Network to US media giant CBS looks set to reach completion, with the administrator of the local broadcaster saying it has not been notified of any appeal against last week's court approval of the deal.

With no appeal, the transfer of all shares in Ten to CBS is expected to be completed by the end of the week, a spokesman for KordaMentha told AAP.

The NSW Supreme Court ruled on Friday that CBS's $41 million takeover of the Ten Network can proceed, following delays due to minor shareholders opposing the transfer.