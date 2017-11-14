Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has expressed concern about extrajudicial killings in the Philippines with President Rodrigo Duterte.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has expressed concern over extrajudicial killings in the Philippines in a "very cordial" talk with President Rodrigo Duterte, apparently one of the only leaders to do so during a regional summit in Manila.

Duterte had warned world leaders - including US President Donald Trump - not to criticise his administration's hardline stance in the war on drugs, as they gathered for an Association of South-East Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit in Manila.

"I also mentioned human rights, the rule of law and specifically extrajudicial killings as being an issue that Canada is concerned with," Trudeau said in a press conference before leaving Manila.

Trudeau added that he "impressed upon (Duterte) that need for respect of rule of law and as always offered Canada's support and help as a friend to help move forward on what is a real challenge."

"The president was receptive to my comments and it was throughout a very cordial and positive exchange," he said.

In contrast, Trump appeared to have skirted the issue in his meeting with Duterte on Monday. A joint statement said only that the two leaders "underscored that human rights and the dignity of human life are essential."

Philippine presidential spokesman Harry Roque said human rights was not discussed in the meeting between Duterte and Trump: "There was no mention of human rights. There was no mention of extrajudicial killings."