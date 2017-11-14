NSW pace bowler Sarah Aley has been named in Australia's squad for the three Ashes Twenty20s against England.

She has been selected in Australia's 13-strong squad for the three T20s to finish the multi-formatted Ashes series, along with offspinning allrounder Molly Strano and medium-pacer Delissa Kimmince.

Lauren Cheatle, Nicole Bolton and Tahlia McGrath drop out of the squad from the side that drew the Test match, with Australia needing to win only one of the three T20s to retain the Ashes.

AUSTRALIA'S T20 SQUAD: Sarah Aley, Alex Blackwell, Ashleigh Gardner, Rachael Haynes, (c) Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Molly Strano, Elyse Villani, Amanda-Jade Wellington.