Victoria's Industrial Relations Minister Natalie Hutchins is taking leave for "personal reasons".

"My leave will take effect immediately and I ask for privacy for me and my family at this time," she said in a statement on Tuesday.

Roads Minister Luke Donnellan will take over Ms Hutchins' portfolios of Aboriginal Affairs and Industrial Relations, while Health Minister Jill Hennessey will act as the Minister for Women and the Minister for the Prevention of Family Violence.