Marcus Harris was one of only two Victoria batsmen to reach double figures against Tasmania. (AAP)

Victoria have suffered a dramatic batting collapse to hand Tasmania the first-innings advantage in their Sheffield Shield match.

Opener Marcus Harris has top-scored for Victoria to keep his name in the Ashes mix as his side collapsed dramatically in their Sheffield Shield clash with Tasmania.

Victoria resumed on day two at 4-103 and were all out for 144 just 90 minutes into Tuesday's morning session at the MCG.

Rookie paceman Tom Rogers (4-21), playing just his second first-class game, did the damage as Victoria lost their final six wickets for just 10 runs.

Tasmania were 0-16 in reply at lunch, to lead by 44 runs.

The visitors started their second innings with Jake Doran batting as a replacement for Jordan Silk, who suffered concussion after being hit by a Peter Siddle bouncer on Monday.

It is believed to be the first time a concussion substitute has been used in Shield cricket.

Silk had continued to field for Tasmania on Tuesday morning and took an excellent diving catch at cover to dismiss Daniel Christian (35) off the bowling of Rogers.

Victoria's collapse came after 14 wickets were lost on day one despite the pitch offering relatively little to the bowlers.

Harris provided a rare positive for the hosts, making 86 before mis-timing an attempted hook shot off Rogers which was caught by George Bailey at midwicket.

It was another solid score for the former West Australian after making a century against South Australia last week.

Queenslander Matt Renshaw is tipped to be retained as Australia's Test opener for the Ashes despite his lean run with the bat.

But Harris would likely be among the top contenders to slot in should Renshaw find runs hard to come by in the first two Tests.

Harris and Christian were the only Victorian batsmen to reach double figures.

Tasmanian right-arm quick Gabe Bell dismissed Ashes hopeful Glenn Maxwell for four and had Aaron Finch and Test batsman Peter Handscomb out for ducks to finish with 4-38.