A far north Queensland professor is among thousands of scientists who have signed a report warning against a global environmental collapse.

More than 15,000 scientists are calling for immediate climate action to stop the environment from collapsing.

James Cook University professor William Laurance was one of the principal authors of a report calling on politicians and everyday people to act urgently, before the world faces a crisis in the face of overpopulation.

His report has been signed by 15,364 scientists from 180 nations, which is believed to be the largest number of scientists to ever co-sign a journal article.

"We are dooming the world to become much less liveable," Professor Laurance told AAP.

"We are creating an earth that's more crowded and more expensive with more conflict and more disease.

"We are saying that it will soon be too late to shift course if we are going to prevent widespread misery and catastrophic biodiversity loss."

Prof Laurance said 25 years ago a handful of scientists banded together to issue a similar call to action but "very little has been done".

Since the last report, the world has lost more than a quarter of its fresh water per person, with a similar loss for mammals, reptiles, amphibians, birds and fish and a human population increase of 35 per cent.

Prof Laurance believes it's up to everyone to make a change, including having fewer children and keeping pressure on governments.

"It's time to change our behaviours, including limiting our own reproduction, and drastically diminishing our consumption of fossil fuels, meat, and other resources," he said.

"It's not hopeless, we can deal with these things if we take action."