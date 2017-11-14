WA Treasurer Ben Wyatt wants the Productivity Commission to stand its ground in the GST debate. (AAP)

WA Treasurer Ben Wyatt believes the Productivity Commission's involvement in the GST debate is the circuit breaker needed to end the stand-off between states.

WA Treasurer Ben Wyatt has urged the Productivity Commission not to be deterred by hostility from other states over the GST revenue system while renewing calls for more Commonwealth support.

Mr Wyatt told a Productivity Commission hearing on Tuesday he welcomed a draft report vindicating WA's position that the current system is broken, and hoped the independent body could provide the Commonwealth with a way forward.

"The stand-off among state treasurers was extraordinary and so this has been an opportunity to provide a circuit breaker to have an independent organisation ... look at this," he later told reporters.

"My challenge has always been to try to convince the other states to not fear any outcome of the Productivity Commission and also to try to encourage the Commonwealth government to be part of the transition period."

WA's share of the GST revenue has plunged in recent years due to the complicated horizontal fiscal equalisation formula, which saw the state receive only 34 cents for every dollar raised this year.

Some states got back well above 100 cents.

The WA government has previously said if it received a per capita share it would provide about $10.5 billion over three years.

"We're not getting the sort of support at the federal level that we want but the Productivity Commission seems undeterred and they will come up hopefully with a range of recommendations that the Commonwealth government can consider," Mr Wyatt said.

"I want both Labor and Liberal federally to be open to considering a transition period, bearing in mind it's the Commonwealth government that was a huge beneficiary of the mining boom; it wasn't WA."

The treasurer said for WA to get an extra $1 billion in royalties he would have to increase stamp duty by $1 billion or iron ore royalties by $8 billion.

"That's the perverse outcome we have with the redistribution of our income," he said.

"We are now as a government having to look at decisions that you perhaps wouldn't otherwise do to try to ensure that your revenue sources aren't redistributed to other states and it's undermining, I think, the integrity of the state development process that has really been the bedrock of development in WA."