Tony Abbott's electorate has voted strongly in favour of marriage equality and well above the national majority.

Voters in Tony Abbott's northern-Sydney electorate have sent their local MP an unequivocal message: we don't agree with your opposition to same-sex marriage.

The former prime minister wasn't the only MP whose views on marriage were rebuffed by the people they purport to represent in parliament.

Western Sydney Labor MPs, who backed the right of same-sex couples to marry, were at odds with their constituents.

In Mr Abbott's seat of Warringah, there was a 75 per cent 'yes' vote - one of the highest in the country.

On the other side of Sydney Harbour, Malcolm Turnbull's electorate of Wentworth voted 80.8 per cent in favour of change.

That compared to the national 'yes' vote of 61.6 per cent.

In Opposition Leader Bill Shorten's Melbourne seat of Maribyrnong there was a 59.9 per cent 'yes' vote.

Liberal MP Kevin Andrews, a prominent opponent of same-sex marriage, was at odds with his electorate of Menzies, which recorded a 57 per cent 'yes' vote.

The western Sydney electorate of Blaxland - held by Labor frontbencher Jason Clare - returned the lowest 'yes' vote in the country at 26.1 per cent despite their MP's support for gay marriage.

Colleague Chris Bowen was also at odds with his McMahon electorate, with nearly 65 per cent voting 'no'.

Even in the central Queensland seat of Dawson, held by conservative Nationals MP George Christensen, the 'yes' vote was in the majority at 55.1 per cent.

Nearly two-thirds of voters in the Brisbane electorate of Dickson voted 'yes', against the view of MP Peter Dutton.

The 'yes' vote prevailed in all states and territories, according to figures released at 10am on Wednesday by the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

Every electorate in Tasmania said 'yes', despite high-profile opposition from Liberal senator Eric Abetz.

Liberal colleague Dean Smith can introduce his same-sex marriage bill knowing 63.7 per cent of his fellow Western Australians back the change.

The ACT produced the strongest 'yes' result in the country at 74 per cent.