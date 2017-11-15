Julian Assange has responded to the release of tweets between Donald Trump Jr and WikiLeaks, jokingly saying he would still like to be Australia's ambassador.

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has joked he would still like US President Donald Trump to push for his appointment as Australia's ambassador in Washington DC so he could open a hotel-style embassy "with luxury immunity suites for whistleblowers".

Mr Trump's son, Donald Jr, released private Twitter messages between himself and WikiLeaks on Monday after a report by The Atlantic.

Queensland-born Mr Assange announced he could not confirm the messages and accused The Atlantic of taking them out of context, but on Tuesday he took a tongue-in-cheek tack.

"Dear @DonaldJTrumpJr our offer of being ambassador to the US still stands," Mr Assange wrote.

"I could open a hotel style embassy in DC with luxury immunity suites for whistleblowers.

"The public will get a turbo-charged flow of intel about the latest CIA plots to undermine democracy.

"DM (direct message) me."

Mr Assange has been holed up in the Ecuadorian embassy in London since 2012 after the South American nation granted him asylum.

In the released Twitter messages, WikiLeaks suggested the US president heap praise on Mr Assange.

"In relation to Mr Assange: Obama/Clinton placed pressure on Sweden, UK and Australia (his home country) to illicitly go after Mr. Assange," WikiLeaks wrote.

"It would be real easy and helpful for your dad to suggest that Australia appoint Assange ambassador to DC."

The private tweets were turned over to members of US Congress probing Russian interference in the 2016 election.