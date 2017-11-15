A look at the key players and moments that shaped Australia's decisive 3-1 World Cup qualifying win over Honduras.

IN A NUTSHELL: After 22 matches all over the continent, the Socceroos finally got the job done at ANZ Stadium. Mile Jedinak's deflected free kick and two penalties overcame Honduras - and 29 gruelling months - to secure play-off qualification to a fourth-straight World Cup.

AUSTRALIA'S BEST: On a night when some Socceroos big guns went missing, attacking wizard Tom Rogic takes the gong for his neat display, weaving through Honduran defenders like an intricate braid.

TURNING POINT: Rogic was scythed down on 54 minutes and referee Nester Fabian Pitana awarded Australia a free kick. Jedinak stepped up to the plate and slammed the ball past goalkeeper Donis Escober via a Maynor Figueroa deflection. That changed the game's complexion and deep-lying Honduras, suddenly on the back foot, craved possession. But Australia were not in the mood.

THE QUOTE: "It was our duty as a nation of football players to get this job done. Now it's time to enjoy this moment and look forward to a big 2018." - Socceroos skipper Mile Jedinak.

WHAT'S NEXT: Australia are off to a fourth consecutive World Cup. But the immediate intrigue surrounds coach Ange Postecoglou's future. Will he stay or will he go?