Cameron Bancroft is likely to field under the lid for Australia if selected for the Ashes opener but unlike many others there won't be a skerrick of reluctance.

Cameron Bancroft's recent keeping has impressed selectors but his prowess - and pain threshold - under the lid is more revered in cricketing circles.

Bancroft has emerged as the clear form batsman of the opening three Sheffield Shield rounds, backing up knocks of 76 not out and 86 against the Test attack with an unbeaten 228.

Coupled with the fact Bancroft has been opening and keeping for Western Australia, it means he could conceivably fill one of three spots in the Test side that will be named on Wednesday.

Bancroft made his international debut in a Twenty20 behind the stumps but Peter Nevill is expected to be recalled as Test gloveman for the Ashes opener.

If Bancroft is selected and not behind the stumps at the Gabba, then it's safe to assume the right-hander will field at bat-pad.

It is the customary position for any newcomer in the side but also one Bancroft has made his own whenever he isn't keeping.

Most close-in fielders take evasive action when a batsman bludgeons the ball in their direction. Bancroft prefers to see every shot as a chance to conjure a wicket.

Steve O'Keefe, who toured India alongside Bancroft while representing Australia A in 2015, was stunned by the youngster's approach.

"I nearly wanted to take him home with me to be at bat-pad. He's the most phenomenal bat-pad fielder I've ever come across," O'Keefe told reporters in Sydney.

"You just can't hit the ball hard enough at him. He just wears them.

"He'll run in front of a pull shot, genuinely believing he can catch it."

O'Keefe also praised Bancroft's temperament, as did Australia's batting coach Graeme Hick. Hick wasn't surprised with Bancroft's monster knock under intense selection pressure.

"That's the sort of character he is," Hick said.

"I got to know him (when Bancroft was part of Cricket Australia's winter program in Brisbane).

"He's a great kid. He's one of the hardest workers.

"If he ever gets the chance to play for Australia there won't be anyone prouder than me ... we'll just wait and see. It's down to the selectors. I certainly don't have any say."