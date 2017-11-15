ELECTORATES WITH THE BIGGEST MAJORITY 'YES' VOTES
QUEENSLAND
* Brisbane 79.5pct; seat held by Liberal MP Trevor Evans
* Griffith 76.6pct; seat held by Labor MP Terri Butler
* Ryan 72.7pct; seat held by Liberal MP Jane Prentice
* Lilley 67.7pct; seat held by Labor MP Wayne Swan
* Dickson 65.2pct; seat held by Immigration Minister Peter Dutton (Lib)
* McPherson 65.5pct; seat held by Liberal MP Karen Andrews
NSW
* Sydney 83.7pct; seat held by Labor MP Tanya Plibersek
* Wentworth 80.8pct; seat held by Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull
* Grayndler 79.9pct; seat held by Labor MP Anthony Albanese
* Warringah 75pct; seat held by Liberal MP Tony Abbott
* Newcastle 74.8pct; seat held by Labor MP Sharon Claydon
* North Sydney 71.8pct; seat held by Liberal MP Trent Zimmerman
* Mackellar 68pct; seat held by Liberal MP Jason Falinski
* Richmond 67.9pct; seat held by Labor MP Justine Elliot
* Shortland 67.7pct; seat held by Labor MP Pat Conroy
* Cunningham 65.7pct; seat held by Labor MP Sharon Bird
* Dobell 65.7pct; seat held by Labor MP Emma McBride
* Robertson 65.7pct; seat held by Liberal MP Lucy Wicks
* Paterson 65.5pct; seat held by Labor MP Meryl Swanson
VICTORIA
* Melbourne 83.7pct; seat held by Greens MP Adam Bandt
* Melbourne Ports 82pct; seat held by Labor MP Michael Danby
* Higgins 78.3pct; seat held by Financial Services Minister Kelly O'Dwyer (Lib)
* Goldstein 76.3pct; seat held by Liberal MP Tim Wilson
* Kooyong 73.7pct; seat held by Environment Minister Josh Frydenberg (Lib)
* Jagajaga 73.5pct; seat held by Labor MP Jenny Macklin
* Dunkley 72pct; seat held by Liberal MP Chris Crewther
* Corangamite 71.6pct; seat held by Liberal MP Sarah Henderson
* Batman 71.2pct; seat held by Labor MP David Feeney
* Ballarat 70.5pct; seat held by Labor MP Catherine King
* Flinders 70pct; seat held by Health Minister Greg Hunt (Lib)
* Wills 70pct; seat held by Labor MP Peter Khalil
* Bendigo 68.7pct; seat held by Labor MP Lisa Chesters
* Casey 68.1pct; seat held by Liberal MP Tony Smith
* Gellibrand 68.1pct; seat held by Labor MP Tim Watts
* Corio 67.7pct; seat held by Labor MP Richard Marles
* La Trobe 67.5pct; seat held by Liberal MP Jason Wood
* Deakin 65.7pct; seat held by Liberal MP Michael Sukkar
* McEwen 65.4pct; seat held by Labor MP Rob Mitchell
* Isaacs 65.3pct; seat held by Labor MP Mark Dreyfus
SOUTH AUSTRALIA
* Adelaide 70.1pct; seat held by Labor MP Kate Ellis
* Boothby 68.5pct; seat held by Liberal MP Nicolle Flint
* Kingston 68.1pct; seat held by Labor MP Amanda Rishworth
TASMANIA
* Denison 73.8pct; seat held by Independent MP Andrew Wilkie
* Franklin 68.8pct; seat held by Labor MP Julie Collins
* Bass 61.7pct; seat held by Labor MP Ross Hart
WESTERN AUSTRALIA
* Curtin 72.2pct; seat held by Foreign Minister Julie Bishop (Lib)
* Perth 71.5pct; seat held by Labor MP Tim Hammond
* Fremantle 70.1pct; seat held by Labor MP Josh Wilson
* Moore 68 pct; seat held by Liberal MP Ian Goodenough (Lib)
* Brand 67.1pct; seat held by Labor MP Madeleine King
ACT
* Canberra 74.1pct; seat held by Labor MP Gai Brodtmann
* Fenner 74pct; seat held by Labor MP Dr Andrew Leigh
NORTHERN TERRITORY
* Solomon 65.3pct; seat held by Labor MP Luke Gosling