Supporters of same-sex marriage in capital cities around the country helped drive the 'yes' campaign to victory.
ELECTORATES WITH THE BIGGEST MAJORITY 'YES' VOTES

QUEENSLAND

* Brisbane 79.5pct; seat held by Liberal MP Trevor Evans

* Griffith 76.6pct; seat held by Labor MP Terri Butler

* Ryan 72.7pct; seat held by Liberal MP Jane Prentice

* Lilley 67.7pct; seat held by Labor MP Wayne Swan

* Dickson 65.2pct; seat held by Immigration Minister Peter Dutton (Lib)

* McPherson 65.5pct; seat held by Liberal MP Karen Andrews

NSW

* Sydney 83.7pct; seat held by Labor MP Tanya Plibersek

* Wentworth 80.8pct; seat held by Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull

* Grayndler 79.9pct; seat held by Labor MP Anthony Albanese

* Warringah 75pct; seat held by Liberal MP Tony Abbott

* Newcastle 74.8pct; seat held by Labor MP Sharon Claydon

* North Sydney 71.8pct; seat held by Liberal MP Trent Zimmerman

* Mackellar 68pct; seat held by Liberal MP Jason Falinski

* Richmond 67.9pct; seat held by Labor MP Justine Elliot

* Shortland 67.7pct; seat held by Labor MP Pat Conroy

* Cunningham 65.7pct; seat held by Labor MP Sharon Bird

* Dobell 65.7pct; seat held by Labor MP Emma McBride

* Robertson 65.7pct; seat held by Liberal MP Lucy Wicks

* Paterson 65.5pct; seat held by Labor MP Meryl Swanson

VICTORIA

* Melbourne 83.7pct; seat held by Greens MP Adam Bandt

* Melbourne Ports 82pct; seat held by Labor MP Michael Danby

* Higgins 78.3pct; seat held by Financial Services Minister Kelly O'Dwyer (Lib)

* Goldstein 76.3pct; seat held by Liberal MP Tim Wilson

* Kooyong 73.7pct; seat held by Environment Minister Josh Frydenberg (Lib)

* Jagajaga 73.5pct; seat held by Labor MP Jenny Macklin

* Dunkley 72pct; seat held by Liberal MP Chris Crewther

* Corangamite 71.6pct; seat held by Liberal MP Sarah Henderson

* Batman 71.2pct; seat held by Labor MP David Feeney

* Ballarat 70.5pct; seat held by Labor MP Catherine King

* Flinders 70pct; seat held by Health Minister Greg Hunt (Lib)

* Wills 70pct; seat held by Labor MP Peter Khalil

* Bendigo 68.7pct; seat held by Labor MP Lisa Chesters

* Casey 68.1pct; seat held by Liberal MP Tony Smith

* Gellibrand 68.1pct; seat held by Labor MP Tim Watts

* Corio 67.7pct; seat held by Labor MP Richard Marles

* La Trobe 67.5pct; seat held by Liberal MP Jason Wood

* Deakin 65.7pct; seat held by Liberal MP Michael Sukkar

* McEwen 65.4pct; seat held by Labor MP Rob Mitchell

* Isaacs 65.3pct; seat held by Labor MP Mark Dreyfus

SOUTH AUSTRALIA

* Adelaide 70.1pct; seat held by Labor MP Kate Ellis

* Boothby 68.5pct; seat held by Liberal MP Nicolle Flint

* Kingston 68.1pct; seat held by Labor MP Amanda Rishworth

TASMANIA

* Denison 73.8pct; seat held by Independent MP Andrew Wilkie

* Franklin 68.8pct; seat held by Labor MP Julie Collins

* Bass 61.7pct; seat held by Labor MP Ross Hart

WESTERN AUSTRALIA

* Curtin 72.2pct; seat held by Foreign Minister Julie Bishop (Lib)

* Perth 71.5pct; seat held by Labor MP Tim Hammond

* Fremantle 70.1pct; seat held by Labor MP Josh Wilson

* Moore 68 pct; seat held by Liberal MP Ian Goodenough (Lib)

* Brand 67.1pct; seat held by Labor MP Madeleine King

ACT

* Canberra 74.1pct; seat held by Labor MP Gai Brodtmann

* Fenner 74pct; seat held by Labor MP Dr Andrew Leigh

NORTHERN TERRITORY

* Solomon 65.3pct; seat held by Labor MP Luke Gosling

