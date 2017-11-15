Michael Cheika is keeping his final Wallabies selection for the England Test close to his chest. (AAP)

Coach Michael Cheika is sweating on the fitness of forward enforcer Adam Coleman as the Wallabies chase a first win over England in five Tests.

Wallabies coach Michael Cheika is keeping Eddie Jones second guessing as he mulls over the selection of his all-important midfield to face England on Saturday.

Cheika and assistant coach Stephen Larkham will either recall the fit-again Karmichael Hunt as a second playmaker or retain hard-running inside centre Samu Kerevi for the marquee match of Australia's spring tour.

Hunt was among the Wallabies' standout performers in the June Tests before an ankle injury wiped him out of the Rugby Championship.

The former rugby league Test star impressed in his comeback against the Barbarians last month and again added spark when injected during the second half of Saturday's 29-21 win over Wales in Cardiff.

"He added really good impact off the bench. His defence was outstanding, his energy was really good," Larkham said on Tuesday.

"He didn't get a lot of carries but he had a really good carry. I think be combined really well with the guys when he came on the field.

"It's certainly something we're considering."

But with the dynamic Kurtley Beale able to chime in from fullback to offer the Wallabies another ball-playing option to support Bernard Foley, Cheika may decide to retain the powerhouse centre pairing of Kerevi and Tevita Kuridrani.

"Samu also had a really good game defensively. He stepped up," Larkham said.

"It's been an area of his game he's tried to work on and found his feet in the second half with his carries as well."

Chasing five straight wins for the first time since the 2015 Rugby World Cup, Cheika is unlikely to tinker too much with his side but is sweating on locks Adam Coleman (thumb) and Rob Simmons (neck) being available for selection on Thursday.

Coleman has been Australia's form forward and his aggression would be missed in the Twickenham cauldron, especially if Lukhan Tui fails to overcome a hamstring strain to serve as his potential replacement.

That would leave the Wallabies needing to pin their faith in greenhorn Matt Philip in his Test starting debut or Brumbies rookie Blake Enever.

Whoever the coaches choose, Beale says the onus is on the Wallabies forwards to step up and take it to the Six Nations champions.

"The go-forward is so important in any game of rugby, but I guess in the (English) Premiership there is a huge focus around going forward and being physical up front to lay that platform for your backs," Beale said.

"That's certainly something that we'll be expecting on the weekend.

"England have always had that dominant forward pack and they're pretty smart and creative around that set-piece.

"We've definitely got the work cut out for ourselves. It's something we'll be working really hard to try to nullify."

Possible Wallabies XV: Kurtley Beale, Marika Koroibete, Tevita Kuridrani, Samu Kerevi, Reece Hodge, Bernard Foley, Will Genia, Sean McMahon, Michael Hooper (capt), Ned Hanigan, Rob Simmons, Adam Coleman, Sekope Kepu, Tatafu Polota-Nau, Scott Sio. Reserves: Stephen Moore, Tom Robertson, Allan Ala'alatoa, Mat Philip, Ben McCalman, Nick Phipps, Karmichael Hunt, Henry Speight.