Parramatta chief executive Bernie Gurr has not ruled out Jarryd Hayne returning to the NRL club from the Gold Coast next season.

Titans star Hayne this month denied rumours he's pushing for a release from the final year of his deal to join his former club.

Gurr was given the opportunity to shut down speculation at a sponsorship announcement on Wednesday, but said, "we don't discuss our recruitment strategy publicly. This is not the forum today."