A Cricket Australia XI have won the toss and elected to bat against England in the visitors' final tour match before the Ashes.

England's bowlers will launch their final preparations for next week's Gabba Test after the Cricket Australia XI won the toss and chose to bat first in the warm-up match in Townsville.

England have welcomed back Moeen Ali from a side strain for the clash, while medium-pacer Craig Overton will have his chance to push for a Test debut if Jake Ball fails to overcome an ankle injury.

They face a Cricket Australia XI they bowled out for 75 last week with a pink ball, now also been weakened by the loss of their most experienced player, captain Tim Paine, for the four-day match.

CRICKET AUSTRALIA XI: Nick Larkin, Jake Carder, Ryan Gibson, Will Pucovski, Jason Sangha, Matt Short (capt), Harry Neilsen, Simon Milenko, Gurinder Sandhu, Daniel Fallins, Harry Conway.

ENGLAND: Alastair Cook, Mark Stoneman, James Vince, Joe Root (capt), Dawid Malan, Jonathan Bairstow, Moen Ali, Chris Woakes, Craig Overton, Stuart Broad Mason Crane.