England's bowlers will launch their final preparations for next week's Gabba Test after the Cricket Australia XI won the toss and chose to bat first in the warm-up match in Townsville.
England have welcomed back Moeen Ali from a side strain for the clash, while medium-pacer Craig Overton will have his chance to push for a Test debut if Jake Ball fails to overcome an ankle injury.
They face a Cricket Australia XI they bowled out for 75 last week with a pink ball, now also been weakened by the loss of their most experienced player, captain Tim Paine, for the four-day match.
CRICKET AUSTRALIA XI: Nick Larkin, Jake Carder, Ryan Gibson, Will Pucovski, Jason Sangha, Matt Short (capt), Harry Neilsen, Simon Milenko, Gurinder Sandhu, Daniel Fallins, Harry Conway.
ENGLAND: Alastair Cook, Mark Stoneman, James Vince, Joe Root (capt), Dawid Malan, Jonathan Bairstow, Moen Ali, Chris Woakes, Craig Overton, Stuart Broad Mason Crane.