England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow has added to the visitors' injury woes for the Ashes, taken off with a finger issue in the final warm-up game in Townsville.

Wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow has added to England's Ashes injury woes after being taken off the field in their final warm-up match with an apparent finger problem.

Bairstow took a delivery on the bounce from paceman Chris Woakes in their tour match against a Cricket Australia XI in Townsville, and immediately showed signs of pain.

After kicking at the ground and wringing his left hand in pain, he was attended to by English medical staff after the next ball for a lengthy period and taken from the field.

Bairstow already had the little finger on his left hand strapped. It's unclear which finger he hurt on Wednesday, just eight days out from the first Test.

England have a back-up wicketkeeping option in Ben Foakes on the tour, however the 24-year-old is yet to play international cricket.

He took the gloves after Bairstow's injury. The umpires consented to a substitute under new laws passed last month by the Marylebone Cricket Club.

It adds to a horror opening fortnight for England, who have already lost paceman Steve Finn for the tour due to a knee injury, while fellow quick Jake Ball is racing the clock to be fit for the Gabba Test.

It's also unclear whether Ben Stokes will join the group amid the ongoing the investigation into an alleged brawl in September in a Bristol street.