US law enfrocement are reporting a shooting at Rancho Tehama Elementary School. (Google Maps)

Five crime scenes have been set up and five people are dead, with a number of children wounded, in multiple shootings in a small town in northern California.

At least five people have been killed and two children wounded in a shooting near an elementary school in northern California, according to multiple media outlets.

The shooting took place in Rancho Tehama in Tehama County, about 200 kilometres north of Sacramento, at about 8am on Tuesday, according to local newspaper Record Searchlight.

The shooter is among the dead, a deputy told the paper. Officials are investigating at least five shooting scenes, according to the Sacramento Bee.

Tehama County Assistant Sheriff Phil Johnston said one child was shot at a school and another was shot while riding in a pickup truck with a woman who was also wounded.

Johnston said the shooter was "randomly picking targets". He said there were seven shooting scenes and that there may be more victims.

Investigators have recovered a semi-automatic rifle and two handguns.

A man said his roommate was among the victims and that his neighbour was the gunman.

Brian Flint told the Record Searchlight that his neighbour, whom he knew only as Kevin, also stole his truck.

He says he and his roommate told authorities that their neighbour was acting "crazy" and threatening them.

Flint said he had been shooting "hundreds of rounds" from large magazines.

A hospital said it was treating four people shot in the rural neighbourhood.

Enloe Medical Center spokeswoman Nicole Johansson said they included three minors.

She said one patient was flown by helicopter to the hospital in Chico, about 80km southeast of the shootings.

Separately, three people were being treated at a hospital in Redding, about 80km north of the shootings.