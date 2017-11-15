A little girl has survived a plane crash - that killed six others - with non-life threatening injuries.

A three-year-old girl has been the only survivor of a plane crash in far eastern Russia, which killed six people on Wednesday.

An L-410 twin-engine turboprop crashed while trying to land at a small airport near the village of Nelkan.

The aircraft, which belonged to regional carrier Khabarovsk Airlines, was on a regular flight to Nelkan from Khabarovsk, the regional centre which is near a border with China.

The Investigative Committee said two crew and four passengers died. The girl survived the crash with non-life threatening injuries, including fractures and a concussion, and will be flown to Khabarovsk for treatment.

Regional governor, Vyacheslav Shport, said the girls' parents weren't on the flight, adding that she was heading to visit her grandmother and was accompanied by a teacher.