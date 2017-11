Liberal candidate Hollie Hughes has been ruled ineligible to fill the Senate seat vacated by former minister Fiona Nash.

The High Court on Wednesday heard Ms Hughes was a part-time member of the Administrative Appeals Tribunal from July 1 until October 27 - a day on which Ms Nash was disqualified from parliament over her dual citizenship.

Under the constitution, anyone holding an "office of profit under the crown" is ineligible to be chosen for parliament.