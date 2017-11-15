A masked Kyrie Irving has top scored for Boston in their 109-102 NBA victory over Brooklyn to extend their winning streak to 13 games.

The Celtics are unbeaten since an 0-2 start heading into their showdown on Thursday against NBA champions the Golden State Warriors.

Marcus Morris added 21 points and 10 rebounds, and Jayson Tatum scored 19 points for the Celtics.

Irving missed one game with a minor facial fracture after he was elbowed by teammate Aron Baynes in the win over Charlotte on Friday.

He fiddled with the mask frequently, but it didn't seem to affect his play much.

Joe Harris scored 19 points and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson had 16 points and nine rebounds for the Nets, who are without leading scorer D'Angelo Russell because of a bruised left knee.