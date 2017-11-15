Tasmania have continued to build an imposing lead over Victoria in the Sheffield Shield with Matthew Wade next due at the crease.

Matthew Wade is set to bat again for Tasmania in the Sheffield Shield but it may come too late to save his spot in Australia's Test side for the Ashes.

Tasmania were 2-264 in their second innings at lunch on day three at the MCG, leading Victoria by 292 runs.

Alex Doolan was unbeaten on 142 with Tim Paine 16 not out and incumbent Test wicketkeeper Wade the next man due at the crease.

Tasmanian skipper George Bailey (59) was earlier caught at gully by Travis Dean off the bowling of Chris Tremain.

Even if Wade comes in soon after lunch, his fate may already have been sealed.

National selectors will meet in Brisbane on Wednesday afternoon to pick Australia's side for the first two Ashes Tests.

NSW glovesman Peter Nevill is tipped to be picked ahead of Wade, whose 17 against Queensland was his only score in double figures from five Shield innings.

It is a similar story for Victoria's Glenn Maxwell, who is among a crowded field vying to bat at No.6.

Maxwell has the advantage of incumbency, the backing of several former greats and a recent Test century to his name.

But if the 29-year-old wasn't already nervous about his prospects, Cameron Bancroft's undeniable 228 not out for Western Australia would likely have done the trick.

It is increasingly difficult to see how selectors could overlook the highly-rated Bancroft after his barnstorming Shield campaign.

And it appears that the No.6 spot is where Bancroft, who usually opens the batting for WA, would most likely slot in.

Test opener Matt Renshaw's form slump had led to speculation he might be dropped but that appears unlikely after the Queenslander faced Australia's Test attack in the nets on Wednesday.