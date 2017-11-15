Key figures in the same-sex marriage debate have responded to the release of the postal survey results.

WHAT THEY SAID ABOUT MARRIAGE POLL

"The Australian people have spoken in their millions and they have voted overwhelmingly 'yes' for marriage equality. Now it is our job to deliver it." - Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull

"Today we celebrate, tomorrow we legislate." - Opposition Leader Bill Shorten

"This is a great result not just for the people standing here, not just those communities who have experienced discrimination, but for young people, future generations, who now no longer have to walk in a society that says to them that their love is different to the love that other people experience." - Greens leader Richard Di Natale

"I am proud to be a senator, I am proud to be West Australian, I have never been more proud to stand up and represent Australian people than I was this morning when I listened to that result." Liberal Senator Dean Smith

"This is an amazing outcome and we should all be very proud of this amazing country." - Qantas chief executive Alan Joyce

"Thank you for standing up for fairness. Thank you for standing up for quality. Thank you for standing up for gay and lesbian Australians, the LGBTQI community everywhere. Thank you for standing up for my family." - Labor Senator Penny Wong

"I regret the decision of my fellow Australians, but the way our system works, you've got to respect it." - Conservative Liberal Senator Eric Abetz

"We should not have had to have been put through the process. But we have got through it and now it is so wonderful to know that we have the overwhelming support of the Australian community." - Greens Senator Janet Rice

"I want to say thank you to those brave people from decades past because we would not be here today without you." - Labor Senator Louise Pratt

"It is a disgrace that we are even here, that your lives are being judged by other people who have no right to decide how you live your life. But now, thankfully, Australia has endorsed your lives." - Independent Senator Derryn Hinch

"Unfortunately we weren't able to get over the line but I want to thank all the people in this room and all the people around Australia who got behind the campaign that says it's OK to say no." - Coalition for Marriage spokesman Lyle Shelton