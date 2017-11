The Victorian parliament has passed a Greens motion to start the process to expunge criminal convictions given to children in state care before 1991.

Victorians who ended up with criminal records for being placed into the care of the state as children are set to have their convictions expunged.

Until 1991 children placed in state care were charged with being in need of protection, which then appeared on police criminal history records, the Greens said on Wednesday.

State parliament has passed a Greens motion to start the process to expunge the records, paving the way for the necessary legislation and a formal apology in early 2018.