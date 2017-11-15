Women from Pacific Islands communities have gathered for a night of beauty and culture.

The Pacific Islands communities are a well-established part of Australia’s multicultural fabric. The 2016 census showed at least 206,000 people living in the country identified as having Pacific ancestry.

But while they’ve long been a part of the nation's make-up, until recently, Pasifika women in Perth didn’t have an event where they could meet others like them.

The Pasifika Womens Perth group started from a question between friends while they were exercising: 'Where are you from?'

“It came about from one of our Hall of Fitness exercise programs,” said founder Miriam Kauhiva.

“A couple of us are from PNG, other ladies from Samoa and the Cook Islands. So I said ‘Look I’ve got an idea, I’m going to put on a cultural night to finish off our year’.”

This month's Night of Beauty and Culture, held on November 8 in Morley, invited local women to a night of food, drink and performances from the islands of the Pacific.

The event is in its second year, and while only a small gathering of less than 50 attendees, Ms Kauhiva says it's one of a kind.

“I found that there wasn’t anything for Pacific women in Perth, and I wanted to bring them together, set up a platform and just really share our culture.”

The event has been a success so far, with attendee’s helping to provide the entertainment, food and funding of the event.

'Bringing women together'

Much of the food has been prepared and supplied by the women attending, helping to keep the cost of the event down while providing an authentic touch of home.

One attendee, Jo Gray, said sharing a meal helps bring a feeling of community to those who have left their homeland.

“It’s bringing the women together so they feel supported and they have that peer relation with each other from different islands.” Ms Gray said.

Jo helped MC the evening, providing plenty of laughter while talking about the challenges of living away from home and the importance of reaching out to the community.

“They become quite isolated living and working in Perth, away from their home countries.” Ms Gray said.

“It’s really important that they come together and they share [their] culture, celebrate culture, and celebrate being a Pacific woman.”

From children to grandparents, there was a mix of ages, cultures and backgrounds at each table, as well as guests from backgrounds other than the Pacific.

They shared in each other’s culture while taking the chance to relax and enjoy themselves.

'Natural born leaders'

Another attendee, Burnie Taufa, said the event was a rare opportunity for her to go out.

“I have personally not been out in about four years,” Ms Taufa said.

“It’s fantastic to have an event like tonight to let your hair down [and] network with other people that you don’t normally see.”

Ms Taufa owns her own business, and along with her professional and family commitments, doesn’t get much time to herself.

“I’ve never met another Islander in business in Perth. I see these people every weekend, coming into the shop, buying food, because it’s a taste of home for everybody.”

But more than just enjoying themselves, Ms Taufa wants to see more young women embrace their culture and follow in the footsteps of other strong Pasifika women.

“The island women, they’re natural born leaders,” Ms Taufa said.

“Once you raise a generation of strong women, then you have leaders like Jacinda Ardern, elected to be Prime Minister of New Zealand.”

“It’s all about nurturing the generations before us, so they too can become strong and go on to do bigger and better things in life.”

