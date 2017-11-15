The NSW government is expected to debate its proposed new terrorism laws making it harder for dangerous radicalised offenders to get parole.

The NSW government hopes its new terror laws will be among the toughest in the world.

If passed, new laws will mean criminals will be kept locked up beyond their sentences if they're deemed to pose an unacceptable risk of committing further serious terrorism offences, Premier Gladys Berejiklian says.

After being introduced to parliament on Tuesday by Attorney-General Mark Speakman, the Terrorism (High-Risk Offenders) Bill 2017 is expected to be debated on Wednesday.

"We want NSW to have most robust counter-terrorism arrangement in the country, if not the world," Counter Terrorism Minister David Elliott told state parliament on Tuesday.