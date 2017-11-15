Almost 90 per cent of people aged 70 to 74 responded to the marriage equality survey, the highest age group to put their view.

The same-sex marriage survey was expected to have been the ballot that drew in younger voters, but it was the oldies who clearly wanted to have their say.

Despite being a voluntary exercise, the postal survey drew 12.7 million responses or 79.5 per cent of eligible voters.

Almost 90 per cent of people aged 70 to 74 responded making them the highest group to participate, while 25 to 29-year-olds were the lowest at 71.9 per cent.

However, the youngest age group - 18 to 19 years - at 78.2 per cent showed the highest participation among age groups under 45, the Australian Bureau of States revealed.

Females participation at 81.6 per cent outshone males at 77.3 per cent.