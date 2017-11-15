Mo Farah has received his knighthood at Buckingham Palace and says he will only push on to the 2020 Olympics if he feels he can win a marathon medal.

Four-time Olympic distance running champion Mo Farah has received his knighthood from Queen Elizabeth II at a Buckingham Palace ceremony.

Sporting a suit and top hat for the occasion, Somalia-born Farah was honoured for his services to the sport of athletics.

"Who would have thought running would get me here. Amazing career. Such an honour to get knighted by her Majesty The Queen," he said on Instagram next to a picture of the special moment.

Farah was unbeaten in the 5000 and 10,000 metres at big events between 2012 and 2016, winning back-to-back doubles at the 2012 and 2016 Games as well as the 2013 and 2015 world championships.

The 34-year-old ended his track career in summer with 5000m and 10,000m silver at the home worlds in London and now concentrates on the marathon. He also plans to move back to London from the United States.

Farah said he would only contest the marathon at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo if he felt a podium finish was a realistic goal.

"If I'm capable of getting a medal or close to a medal (in Tokyo), you will see me," he said.

Farah was pictured doing his famous Mobot gesture after the ceremony but was quoted by The Independent as saying he didn't teach it to the monarch because it was "far too rude - not in Buckingham Palace."