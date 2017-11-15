Russia says it has done everything possible to have its RUSADA anti-doping agency reinstated after its suspension over alleged state-sponsored doping.

Sports minister Pavel Kolobkov says Russia has done everything in its power to have its anti-doping agency (RUSADA) reinstated after its suspension over alleged state-sponsored doping.

RUSADA has been suspended since a 2015 World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) report had found evidence of state-sponsored doping and accusing it of enabling rather than catching drug cheats.

WADA director general Olivier Niggli told Reuters last week Russia's refusal to accept responsibility could prevent its athletes taking part in the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

WADA, which allowed RUSADA to plan and coordinate testing in June under international supervision, is set to address its compliance with international standards on Wednesday and Thursday at an executive committee and foundation board meetings.

"We really have done everything possible for RUSADA to retrieve its status," R-Sport news agency on Wednesday quoted Kolobkov as saying.

"Now our colleagues need to evaluate this and make a decision in line with the interests of the entire sports movement. In any case, we are continuing our work to clear the name of Russian sport."

One of the conditions for RUSADA's reinstatement requires Russian authorities, including the Ministry of Sport and National Olympic Committee, to publicly accept the findings of the McLaren investigation.

A 2016 report by Canadian lawyer Richard McLaren found more than 1000 Russian competitors in 30-plus sports were involved in a conspiracy to conceal positive drug tests over a five-year period.

WADA said last week it had obtained a database that confirmed the McLaren allegations of widespread state-sponsored doping in Russia.

Despite repeated calls for cooperation with international bodies to help rid Russia of doping, authorities have never acknowledged any state involvement in the scandal.

The International Olympic Committee banned six cross-country skiers this month as part of an investigation into alleged doping among Russians and sample-tampering by laboratory and security officials at the 2014 Sochi Games.

The IOC has said it will decide at its executive board meeting next month on the participation of Russian competitors at Pyeongchang.

Russia escaped a blanket ban at the 2016 Rio Olympics but remained barred from competing at international athletics events.