A senate inquiry into the axing of the Western Force has called for the Australian Securities and Investments Commission to review Rugby Australia's business dealings with the Melbourne Rebels.

The inquiry has also recommended ASIC reviews the financial circumstances reported in RA's annual reports against the evidence presented to the committee.

The inquiry concluded that the decision to axe the Force was a "foregone conclusion" that was probably made on April 9, 2017 - four months before the franchise was officially culled.