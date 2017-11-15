How the Socceroos fared in the second leg of their World Cup play-off against Honduras.

HOW THE SOCCEROOS RATED

Mat Ryan: Not his busiest night but a confident contributor when coming off his line - 7

Matt Jurman: Poor start with a dangerous studs-up tackle on Alberth Elis. Otherwise knew his job and stuck to it - 7

Trent Sainsbury: A steady influence at the back and kept Antony Lozano quiet at the top - 7

Bailey Wright: A confident, improved effort from the first leg but saw little attacking threat on the right of defence - 6.5

Mark Milligan: Workrate can never be faulted but looked somewhat lost in a two-man defensive midfield, tried to work slightly higher into gaping space - 6

Mile Jedinak: Immense. Marshalled his men and would have had a hat-trick had his free kick not taken a deflection. Couldn't tell he'd just come off his first full match in five months - 9

Aziz Behich: Provided the ball for Australia's best first-half chance. Was stretchered off at one point but soldiered on and has made the left wing-back position his own - 7.5

Aaron Mooy: Again inconsistent with the set piece and struggled with the slow pace of the game. Shined in Rogic's absence - 6

Tom Rogic: Ran at defenders and weaved through the Honduran midfield with ease. A genius on the ball but soft on the finish - 8

Mathew Leckie: Largely anonymous. Couldn't find his way into the game despite working hard down the right - 6

Tim Cahill: Whole heart in it as usual and rattled the bar with a header but mostly lacked the service to utilise his aerial prowess to its best effect - 7

Substitutes:

Tomi Juric: Used his physical presence to put the pressure on and skied a late chance - 7

Robbie Kruse: Didn't have much time but won the penalty for Australia's third goal - 8

James Troisi: N/A.