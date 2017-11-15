The parent company of Katies, Millers and Rivers has announced its longtime chief executive Gary Perlstein will retire once his replacement has been found.

The company says the board has begun searching for a candidate, with Mr Perlstein set to retire when a replacement CEO is appointed.

"It is healthy and timely after 14 years as CEO to make way for new leadership and fresh perspectives and also for me to explore other entrepreneurial opportunities," Mr Perlstein said in a statement to the ASX on Wednesday afternoon.