Pat Cummins played consecutive Tests for the first time in 2017 and wants to continue in the Ashes. (AAP)

It wasn't much fun at the time but Australian quick Pat Cummins has credited this year's gruelling subcontinent tours for moulding him into a Test force.

The injury-plagued speedster has made his intentions to take over Mitchell Johnson's Ashes enforcer role clear when the five-Test series starts in Brisbane next week.

The 24-year-old - who has been shattering the 150km/h barrier since he was a teenager - can't wait to be unleashed in his first Test series on home soil with a juicy Gabba deck expected.

There is a question mark over whether Cummins can negotiate a five-Test series after his history of back stress fractures.

But the NSW quick said he finally believed he could handle the demands of Test cricket after enduring Australia's tours of India and Bangladesh this year.

"I think it has changed me," Cummins said.

"Every spell I bowled over there was not much swing so I just ran in and bowled the fastest I could.

"Bowling full days of cricket flat out in an intimidatory role gave me a lot of confidence."

Cummins toiled away on dusty decks in two India Tests with eight wickets at 30.25.

He also snared six scalps at 29 in the two-match Bangladesh series, playing back-to-back Tests for the first time in his career.

"More than anything I have learnt about different gears," Cummins said.

"I used to feel I had to be the guy who had to bowl as fast as he could every time.

"I feel I now have a few more options up my sleeve."

Cummins was told later by hardened teammates like Nathan Lyon that the Bangladesh tour was the toughest they had faced.

"Coming through Bangladesh with the heat and everything I thought 'it cannot get much harder than this'," he said.

"Hearing Nathan Lyon and a few of the guys saying that was the toughest days of cricket they have played gave me a lot of confidence."

Fireworks are expected when Cummins is thrown the ball in the first Ashes Test starting on November 23.

But Cummins said he still knew his place in the pecking order.

Asked if he expected to be thrown the new ball in Brisbane, Cummins said: "I don't think so.

"We have Starcy (Mitchell Starc) and Josh Hazlewood.

"Being out there will be enough for me. I will be pumped."