Ten Network has applied to be removed from its listing on the Australian stock exchange as the broadcaster begins life as a subsidiary of US network CBS.

KordaMentha has already said there was no final appeal against the NSW Supreme Court approval of the $41 million deal, which is expected to be completed by the end of the week.