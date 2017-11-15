Bill Shorten tells the crowd in Melbourne "today we celebrate, tomorrow we legislate". (AAP)

Federal Opposition Leader Bill Shorten wants same-sex marriage to be a reality within weeks after the 'yes' campaign won the national postal survey.

First, the party.

Then Bill Shorten wants to see same-sex marriage made law within the next two parliamentary sitting weeks.

"Today we celebrate, tomorrow we legislate," the opposition leader screamed to a crowd of thousands gathered to hear the result of the same-sex marriage survey in Melbourne on Wednesday.

"It may have been 61 per cent who voted 'yes' in the survey, but I want to say to all LGBTIQ Australians you are 100 per cent loved, 100 per cent valued.

"And after the next two weeks of parliament, 100 per cent able to marry the person that you love."

Mr Shorten thanked members of the LGBTQI community for going through the survey process, which he said should not have had to happen.

"I feel for the young people who have had their relationships questioned in a way I wouldn't have thought we would see," he said.

The Senate sits this week, and then both houses return on November 27 for a two-week sitting to end the year.