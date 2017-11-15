Malcolm Turnbull voted "yes" in the same-sex marriage survey ahead of the result today. (AAP)

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has arrived back in Australia in time for the release of the final same-sex marriage postal survey results.

Nearly 80 per cent of eligible Australians took part in the voluntary poll and the outcome will be announced by the Australian Bureau of Statistics at 10am on Wednesday.

Mr Turnbull, who touched down in Canberra after five days in southeast Asia, has slapped down a late push by conservative colleagues to water down anti-discrimination laws if the "yes" vote prevails.