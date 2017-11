Ty Vickery played just six of his 125 AFL games for Hawthorn. (AAP)

Ty Vickery has announced his AFL retirement after only one season at Hawthorn.

Oft-maligned Hawthorn ruck-forward Ty Vickery has announced his AFL retirement, despite having another year to run on his contract.

The 27-year-old played only six senior games in his single season with the Hawks after moving from Richmond as a free agent.

"It hasn't been an easy call to make. Football has been a huge part of my life, but I don't have the same passion for the game that I once did," Vickery said.