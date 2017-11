Victoria is tightening its 'no jab no play' laws with parents made to provide immunisation records. (AAP)

Victoria is making it even harder for parents to use dodgy doctors to avoid the 'no jab, no play' laws.

The state government will introduce laws into parliament on Wednesday that will mean only records from the Australian Immunisation Register will be accepted for enrolment in early years services.

Kindergartens and day care centres will also be asked to regularly check immunisation records on file and make sure families are up to date.